Ian Johnson Sells 223,784 Shares of NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX) Stock

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Johnson sold 223,784 shares of NIOX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £138,746.08 ($174,172.83).

NIOX Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NIOX opened at GBX 64.40 ($0.81) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. NIOX Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 42.30 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 75 ($0.94). The company has a market cap of £271.85 million, a PE ratio of 3,220.00 and a beta of 0.94.

NIOX Group Company Profile

NIOX Group Plc, a diagnostics and management company, design, development, and commercialization of medical devices for the measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNo) worldwide. Its products include NIOX VERO, a non-invasive and point-of-care system that comprises a small portable device and a range of consumables, including sensors, individual disposable mouthpieces, and breathing handles for the measurement of FeNo in patients.

