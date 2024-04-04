Ian Johnson Sells 223,784 Shares of NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX) Stock

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Johnson sold 223,784 shares of NIOX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £138,746.08 ($174,172.83).
NIOX Group Stock Up 0.6 %
NIOX opened at GBX 64.40 ($0.81) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. NIOX Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 42.30 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 75 ($0.94). The company has a market cap of £271.85 million, a PE ratio of 3,220.00 and a beta of 0.94.
NIOX Group Company Profile
