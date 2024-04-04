IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Trimmed by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 2.3% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.34% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $155,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $524.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $548.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

