Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Imunon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Imunon’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Imunon’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Imunon from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:IMNN opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.03. Imunon has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imunon in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imunon in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imunon in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

