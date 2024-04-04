Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 130 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 35.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 28.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.38.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $214.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $267.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.45.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 85.03%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

