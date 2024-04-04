Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 1,311 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 163.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

Mastercard stock opened at $477.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $468.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $355.97 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.95.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

