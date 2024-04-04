Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 210 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $275.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.71 and its 200-day moving average is $280.87. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

