Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 600 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 342.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $90.59.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

