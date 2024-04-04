Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $203.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.84 and a 52 week high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

In other news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

