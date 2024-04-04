Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 322.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in CSX were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 690,267 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,191,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $897,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

CSX stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

