Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $375.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $376.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

