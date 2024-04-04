Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 2,260 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $31,797,617.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000,482,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $31,797,617.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 692,659,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,000,482,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,728,897 shares of company stock valued at $932,420,280. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $163.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $193.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

