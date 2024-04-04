Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 3,310 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
Chevron Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CVX opened at $160.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.42. The company has a market capitalization of $297.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.
View Our Latest Report on Chevron
Chevron Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chevron
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.