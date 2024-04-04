Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 736 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $522.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $509.34 and its 200 day moving average is $472.47. The stock has a market cap of $403.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

