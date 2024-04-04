Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 99 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 79.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 69.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 33.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 479.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $134.19 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

