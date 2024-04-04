Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys Shares of 905 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,720.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,527,372 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $79.22 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.09 and a 12 month high of $82.19. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.38.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

