Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $332.28 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.68 and a one year high of $387.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $366.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.19. The company has a market capitalization of $222.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

