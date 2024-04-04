Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,252 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,462,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1561 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

