Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

