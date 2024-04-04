Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.80 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

