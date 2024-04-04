Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

