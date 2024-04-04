Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $2.23 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 0.8% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $43.12 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.