Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unionview LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 49,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 44,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 819,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,951,000 after purchasing an additional 67,913 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,107,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

