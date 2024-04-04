Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.5% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.49, for a total transaction of $15,464,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.49, for a total transaction of $15,464,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,535,345 shares of company stock valued at $719,043,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

META opened at $506.74 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.13 and a 1-year high of $523.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $475.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.88.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.13.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

