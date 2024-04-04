Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $68,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 552.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Recommended Stories

