Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $695,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Comcast were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

CMCSA opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $164.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

