Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $732,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,568,000 after acquiring an additional 556,809 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,721,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $205,146,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,451,000 after buying an additional 158,897 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $439.98 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.14.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $635.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.70.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

