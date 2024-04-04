Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1,991.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

