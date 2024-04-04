Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 249.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in ASML were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $982.60.

Shares of ASML opened at $980.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $944.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $764.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $386.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

