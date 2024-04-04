Independence Bank of Kentucky Invests $31,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,958,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,646,000 after buying an additional 239,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.58.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ROP opened at $544.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $549.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $528.31. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.03 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

