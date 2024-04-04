Independence Bank of Kentucky Makes New $179,000 Investment in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Gray Television to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $80,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,127,502.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gray Television Stock Up 4.3 %

Gray Television stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -23.02%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

