Independence Bank of Kentucky Makes New Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $100.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.