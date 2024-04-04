Independence Bank of Kentucky Makes New Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 2,678.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Veralto Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $87.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.22. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $90.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

