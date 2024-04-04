Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 1,799 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.2% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $240.71 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.39 and its 200 day moving average is $216.70. The company has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.