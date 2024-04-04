Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 230 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Diageo were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,778.00.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $147.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.