Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 63 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Equinix were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $868.72.

Equinix Stock Down 0.5 %

EQIX stock opened at $788.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $851.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $799.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $672.88 and a 1-year high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

