Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,858 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.48. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

