Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,310 shares of company stock worth $29,405,117 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.8 %

Broadcom stock opened at $1,363.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,284.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,080.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The stock has a market cap of $631.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

