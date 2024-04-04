Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.77.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,033,760. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $610.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $566.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $332.13 and a one year high of $617.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

