Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.9 %

MDLZ stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

