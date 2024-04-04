Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 34,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,602,000 after acquiring an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standpoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $60.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

