Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 275 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $94.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $95.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day moving average is $83.22.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

