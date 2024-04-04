Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 48 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VO stock opened at $246.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.