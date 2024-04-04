Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 6,207 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 487,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,806,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

