Independence Bank of Kentucky Takes $224,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 783,834 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,962,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,628,000 after purchasing an additional 342,972 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $129.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.33. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

