Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.