Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $214.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.15 and a 200 day moving average of $159.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $218.59. The firm has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.