Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,405,400 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 29th total of 5,136,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,009.0 days.

Industrias Peñoles Trading Up 6.7 %

IPOAF stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. Industrias Peñoles has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal, Base Metal, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

