Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,405,400 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 29th total of 5,136,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,009.0 days.
Industrias Peñoles Trading Up 6.7 %
IPOAF stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. Industrias Peñoles has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $16.95.
Industrias Peñoles Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Industrias Peñoles
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.