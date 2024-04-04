Informa (OTCMKTS:IFPJF) Trading Up 6.4%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFPJF – Get Free Report) was up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Informa Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37.

About Informa

(Get Free Report)

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.