Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) CEO Douglas A. Treco Sells 7,523 Shares

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,209.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,415.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Inozyme Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ INZY opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.36, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $7.80.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 134.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter valued at $41,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at $49,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

