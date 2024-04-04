Insider Buying: Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Insider Purchases 27,100 Shares of Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,525.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Sime Armoyan bought 63,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,068.67.

On Monday, March 18th, Sime Armoyan acquired 21,200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,300.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 62,400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$171,600.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Sime Armoyan acquired 698,700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,816,340.52.

Western Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of WRG stock opened at C$2.75 on Thursday. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.20 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The stock has a market cap of C$93.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Energy Services ( TSE:WRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.00 million. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.1499094 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

