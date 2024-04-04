Insider Buying: Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) Insider Purchases 27,100 Shares of Stock

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,525.00.
Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Sime Armoyan bought 63,300 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$174,068.67.
- On Monday, March 18th, Sime Armoyan acquired 21,200 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,300.00.
- On Thursday, March 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 62,400 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$171,600.00.
- On Friday, March 1st, Sime Armoyan acquired 698,700 shares of Western Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,816,340.52.
Western Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of WRG stock opened at C$2.75 on Thursday. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.20 and a 12 month high of C$3.95. The stock has a market cap of C$93.06 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Western Energy Services
About Western Energy Services
Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Energy Services
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.